White paper promise, Gen Z support: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay signals ‘new era’ in first address

Tamil Nadu ushered in a new political chapter on Sunday morning as C Joseph Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of the state. Chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay speaks after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026. (AFP)

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Vijay along with nine ministers of his cabinet at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The ceremony was marked by loud cheers from supporters as the actor-turned-politician rose to address the gathering for the first time as chief minister.

In his maiden address, Vijay struck an emotional tone, calling on people to join him in shaping a new government. Track Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE.

‘I am not a divine messenger’ “Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning the start of a new era of secular, social justice,” he said, drawing loud applause from the packed venue.

Positioning himself as a grounded leader, Vijay said he does not see himself as larger than life despite his cinematic popularity.

“My dear people, my own family I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible,” he said.

He further added that his political journey was rooted in gratitude and responsibility towards the people who supported him both in cinema and now in politics.

Debt burden, white paper promise One of the key policy announcements in his first speech was on the state’s finances. Slamming the former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Vijay said his government assumes office under a heavy fiscal burden.

“I have taken up this responsibility with the unbearable burden of over ₹10 lakh crore debt. We will release a white paper for a transparent government, informing the public about the current state of Tamil Nadu."

He said transparency would be central to his administration and that the promised white paper would lay out the state’s financial position clearly for citizens.

‘Vijay Mama’ and Gen Z connection Vijay further acknowledged the affection he receives from younger supporters, especially Gen Z voters. He said, a special word of thanks to the little friends who call me “Vijay Mama.” It is because of them that all of this has happened.

He added, “I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident this Vijay Mama will always be there for you,” signalling a continued outreach to young voters.

Thankyou to Congress, local parties The new chief minister was flanked by senior leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and representatives of alliance partners CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, who backed TVK to help it cross the majority mark.

Vijay also thanked Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal, for their support.

Along with the chief minister, nine TVK leaders also took oath as ministers in the new cabinet. The list includes N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.

A historic electoral mandate The 2026 Tamil Nadu election delivered an unprecedented result for TVK. In its maiden contest, the party won 108 of 234 seats, making it the single largest force in the Assembly.

However, it fell short of a simple majority and later received external support from Congress (5), CPI(M) (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), several of whom were earlier part of the DMK-led alliance.

The result marked a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics, with both traditional Dravidian parties being voted out of power for the first time in state history.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)