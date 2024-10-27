Who are Jainam and Jivika, Dubai siblings that now own Jiohotstar domain

In an unexpected twist, the Delhi-based app developer who had bought the JioHotstar domain and demanded money from Reliance Industries, has sold the domain to two children in Dubai, reported India Today. Two kids in Dubai bought the JioHotstar domain from a Delhi-based app developer to help fund his education

The anonymous app developer, who called himself “a dreamer” had reached out to Reliance Industries initially to buy the JioHotstar domain from him for a little more than once crore, so he could fund an executive MBA course at Cambridge University in the UK.

However, Reliance Industries refused to entertain any deal with him when he reached out, reported news agency PTI. Instead, the domain now rests with two children from Dubai - 13-year-old Jainam Jain and 10-year-old Jivika Jain.

The two children updated the site on Saturday to let people know that they had purchased it in order to "support a young software developer from Delhi".

In a letter uploaded to the site, the children detailed their holiday in India, which they termed as their “Seva journey”, where they taught children and were able to gain donations that they put towards buying the site.

They added, “Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission.”

Reliance Industries is yet to release a statement about the new owners of JioHotstar.com.

The Delhi-based developer had purchased this specific domain name after reading rumours in 2023 that Jio Cinema and Hotstar might merge their platforms. With the merger finally going ahead this year, he spotted the perfect opportunity to sell the domain name to RIL, while earning money for his further studies.