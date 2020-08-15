e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan honoured for helping Tamil Nadu fight Covid-19

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan honoured for helping Tamil Nadu fight Covid-19

The WHO representative has been offering suggestions to the state health department to step up measures in fighting the pandemic.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Postd by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Postd by Arpan Rai
Chennai
World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the Covid-19 outbreak.(REUTERS)
         

Chief Scientist of World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan was on Saturday conferred with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s special award, in recognition of her advisory role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Swaminathan received the award from Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the 74th Independence Day celebration at Fort St George here.

The WHO representative has been offering suggestions to the state health department to step up measures in fighting the pandemic.

Later, speaking to reporters, Swaminathan thanked the state government for selecting her and advised people to follow the pandemic protocols while venturing out.

“Maintain a six feet social distance, do not go out without wearing masks and be careful while venturing out”, she said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Swaminathan has 30 years of experience in clinical care and research and has worked throughout her career to translate her research into impactful programmes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Best Practices award was bagged by the department of treasuries, while the Greater Chennai Corporation received the second prize for conducting fever clinics across the city to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation received the certificate of appreciation for various steps undertaken to ensure uninterrupted availability of drugs for combating coronavirus.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
US formalises F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high
US formalises F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high
Russia produces first batch of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Report
Russia produces first batch of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Report
Sushant Singh’s autopsy doesn’t mention time of death, claims family’s lawyer
Sushant Singh’s autopsy doesn’t mention time of death, claims family’s lawyer
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In