‘Who floated Hindu terror theory…’: Amit Shah attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha during Op Sindoor debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah continued his attack against the Congress and the UPA government during his address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. During the debate on Operation Sindoor, the BJP leader emphasised on the decline of terrorism in India due to the the Modi government's response to the attacks such as Pahalgam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah continued his attack against the Congress and UPA government during his address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.(Sansad TV)

Shah once again singled out Congress leader P Chidambaram, who had asked about the investigation into the Pahalgam attack and raised some questions related to Operation Sindoor in a recent interview.

The home minister also brought up Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's 2008 statement about possibilities of an RSS link to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. "Our agencies have found the proof that the terrorists were from Pakistan. But during his (Chidambaram’s) tenure as home minister, Afzal Guru was not hanged… After the Mumbai terror attack, Digvijaya Singh said RSS had done it. Who are they trying to save? What are they trying to say?” Shah asked.

Amit Shah further stated that he was "proud" to declare that “a Hindu can never be a terrorist”.

"Aur Hindu terror ka shigoofa kisne chhoda? (Who gave the false theory of Hindu teror?) Today I proudly declare to the world and the people of the country that a Hindu can never be a terrorist. Hindus can never be terrorists," said Shah around thw 40-munite mark of his address in the upper house.

He added that many fake cases had been made which never stood in courts. "What did you do, you accused deshbhakt sangathans (patriotic organisations)… just for your petty politics, still you lost," said Shah, once against accusing the Congress party of engaging in communal politics.

Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha come after the Indian army launched Operation Mahadev, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had criticised the government for code-naming a military operation Mahadev "on the basis of religion."

Responding to this, Shah stated that the slogan was taken as it was a war slogan used by Shivaji. “He fought for freedom against the Mughals. This is a symbol against every attack on India’s supremacy. India has given a fitting reply to them," the minister added.

Amit Shah went on to criticise the Congress government for its alleged inactions that "gave away" Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“You (Congress) conceded a portion of Kashmir to Pakistan, but rest assured, we are committed to reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Today, I want to give a message from this House that Kashmir will be free from terrorism. This is the resolution of Shri Narendra Modi," said Shah.