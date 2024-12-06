Who is Abhishek Singhvi? Congress MP in spotlight over ‘bundle of currency notes’ in RS

Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that an anti-sabotage team discovered a “bundle of currency notes” in the Upper House, specifically from seat number 222, assigned to Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi. The discovery sparked a heated political debate, and Dhankhar clarified that the matter is under investigation, adding that it is uncertain about whether the currency was genuine or counterfeit. Congress lawmaker Abhishek Singhvi addressing a press conference.(HT File)

While the exact amount was not disclosed, Dhankhar mentioned that the bundle reportedly contained 100 notes of ₹500 denomination.

Reacting to the claims, Singhvi said, “Yesterday [Thursday], I reached inside the House at 12.57 in the afternoon. The House closes at 1 pm. From 1 to 1.30, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1.30, I left Parliament. So, my total stay in the House was three minutes and 30 minutes in the canteen yesterday. I find it bizarre that even on such an issue politics is raised.”

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Dhankhar's approach, arguing that the member should not have been named before the investigation was completed.

Who is Abhishek Singhvi?

Abhishek Singhvi is a distinguished jurist, parliamentarian, media figure, columnist, author, and commentator. He represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, and has previously served as the spokesperson for the Congress party.

On April 23, 2012, he resigned as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice and stepped down as Congress spokesperson following allegations of personal misconduct.

Singhvi was the youngest lawyer to be designated as a Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court at the age of 34. He also became the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) at 37 and served as an elected Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Singhvi is the son of Kamla and Laxmi Mall Singhvi, a prominent lawyer and former High Commissioner of India to the UK. His father was initially associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party but later joined the Indian National Congress.

Singhvi was born on February 24, 1959, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is married to Anita Singhvi, a ghazal and Sufi singer. They have two sons, Anubhav (born December 1, 1984) and Avishkar (born October 12, 1987).

Singhvi also contributed the Candid Corner column for Hindustan Times, which was later compiled into a book. His media presence reflects his influence among urban, privileged, and influential circles.