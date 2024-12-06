Rajya Sabha Chairman says bundle of currency notes found from Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi's seat, orders probe
Jagdeep Dhankhar said a wad of currency notes was found from seat number 222, currently assigned to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday informed the House that during a routine anti-sabotage check, a wad of currency notes was discovered from seat number 222, allotted to Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The matter has been handed over for investigation, he said.
Responding to the statement, Abhishek Manu Singhvi denied any involvement, terming the situation “bizarre".
“I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway,” Jagdeep Dhankhar said.
Speaking to reporters, Abhishek Manu Singhvi detailed his brief presence in Parliament on Thursday.
“I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57pm. The House rose at 1pm. From 1 to 1:30pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes, and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes,” the Congress MP said.
“I find it bizarre that politics is raised even on such issues. Of course, there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this, and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed,” Abhishek Singhvi added.
Here's what we know so far:
- Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement triggered an uproar from the Opposition benches, with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying the Chairman should not have named the member without the investigation being completed.
- The Chairman said the wad is of ₹500 currency notes, and appears to have 100 notes.
- Jagdeep Dhankhar also said it was not clear if the currency notes were real or fake.
- "It was my duty and I'm obliged to inform the House. This is a routine anti-sabotage check which takes place," he said.
- Dhankhar added that he was expecting someone would claim the currency notes, but no one has claimed it so far “Does it reflect the state of the economy that people can afford to forget it,” he said.
- Uproar was witnessed from both treasury and opposition benches over the issue.
- "Why should there be an objection to the name being taken? The Chairman has pointed out seat number and member who occupies that, what is the problem with that," Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said. He said carrying bundles of notes in the House is not appropriate, adding that he agrees there should be a serious investigation.
- Dhankhar added that the step taken by him was 'minimal'.