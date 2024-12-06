Rajya Sabha Chairman says bundle of currency notes found from Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi's seat, orders probe

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday informed the House that during a routine anti-sabotage check, a wad of currency notes was discovered from seat number 222, allotted to Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The matter has been handed over for investigation, he said. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

Responding to the statement, Abhishek Manu Singhvi denied any involvement, terming the situation “bizarre".

“I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway,” Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

Speaking to reporters, Abhishek Manu Singhvi detailed his brief presence in Parliament on Thursday.

“I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57pm. The House rose at 1pm. From 1 to 1:30pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes, and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes,” the Congress MP said.

“I find it bizarre that politics is raised even on such issues. Of course, there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this, and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed,” Abhishek Singhvi added.

Here's what we know so far: