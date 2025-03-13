Who is Alexsej Besciokov? Lithuanian crypto fugitive held in India at US request

Lithuanian national Aleksej Besciokov, wanted by the United States for allegedly using cryptocurrency exchange Garantex to launder criminal proceeds, including ransomware funds, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Kerala Police, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Wednesday. Alexsej Besciokov, 46, a Lithuanian national, was arrested from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.(HT_PRINT)

Officials claimed he was attempting to flee the country at the time of his arrest and called him a “fugitive”. As per US Secret Service documents, according to Reuters, between 2019 and 2025, Besciokov allegedly “controlled and operated” Garantex, enabling the laundering of at least $96 billion in cryptocurrency for transnational criminal groups, including terrorist organisations, and violating sanctions.

The US, Germany, and Finland recently dismantled Garantex’s online infrastructure, and the US Justice Department announced charges against two administrators of the exchange last week.

“On a request submitted by the USA, the Ministry of External Affairs, acting under the Extradition Act, 1962, got issued a provisional arrest warrant on March 10, 2025, against the subject from ACJM Patiala House Court in Delhi. The IPCU, CBI coordinated with Kerala Police for the arrest of fugitive criminal Aleksej Besciokov. The subject would be produced before the Patiala House Court by the Kerala Police,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

According to officials, Besciokov is wanted for trial in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Who is Alexsej Besciokov?

- Aleksej Besciokov, a Russian resident and Lithuanian national, has been charged with money laundering, violating sanctions, and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, according to the US Justice Department.

- Besciokov had been residing in Russia, but the reason for his travel to India remains unknown. The CBI said US authorities wanted him, and India’s foreign ministry issued a provisional arrest warrant at Washington’s request.

- Authorities suspected he was planning to flee India before being taken into custody. The U.S. is expected to seek his extradition. "I can confirm Aleksej Besciokov, one of the administrators of Garantex, was arrested in India at the request of the United States," a US Justice Department spokesperson told CNN.

- Besciokov was responsible for maintaining Garantex’s operations and technical infrastructure, while Mira Serda served as the exchange’s co-founder and chief commercial officer.

- The US Justice Department reported that Garantex has handled at least $96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions since April 2019. The exchange was sanctioned by the US in April 2022 due to alleged involvement in illicit financial activities.

- Blockchain research firm TRM Labs described the takedown of Garantex as a "major milestone in the fight against illicit finance" but warned that sanctioned exchanges often rebrand to bypass restrictions.

- According to the U.S. indictment, Besciokov faces three charges:

Conspiracy to commit money laundering – maximum sentence of 20 years.

Conspiracy to violate the International Economic Emergency Powers Act – maximum sentence of 20 years.

Conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business – maximum sentence of five years.

- Besciokov played a key role in maintaining Garantex’s infrastructure and approving transactions.

(With PTI, Reuters inputs)