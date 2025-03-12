CBI, Kerala police arrest Lithuanian wanted by US in crypto fraud worth billions

New Delhi: Acting on a request from the US, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Kerala police have arrested a Lithuanian citizen, wanted by the US authorities, from Thiruvananthapuram, people familiar with the development said. Alexsej Besciokov, 46, a Lithuanian national, was arrested from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The cooperation comes close on the heels of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, which has been approved by Donald Trump administration and is likely to happen soon.

The arrested individual, Alexsej Besciokov, 46, a Lithuanian national, has been charged by U.S. Secret Service along with co-accused Russian national Aleksandr Mira Serda for operating and controlling Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly facilitated money laundering by transnational criminal organisations (including terrorist organisations) and sanctions violations. A U.S. Secret Service indictment of the duo states that since April 2019, Garantex processed at least $96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions.

It is alleged that Garantex received hundreds of millions in criminal proceeds and was used to facilitate various crimes, including hacking, ransomware, terrorism, and drug trafficking, often with substantial impact to U.S. victims.

Besciokov was Garantex’s primary technical administrator and responsible for obtaining and maintaining critical Garantex infrastructure, as well as reviewing and approving transactions.

A CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday - “In a coordinated action with the aid of International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, Kerala Police have arrested a wanted criminal Aleksej Besciokov of USA from Thiruvananthapuram, who was planning to flee from the country”.

“Besciokov is wanted by US authorities on a number of charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering in violation of Title 18 of United States Code, Conspiracy to violate the US International Emergency Economic Powers Act and Conspiracy to Operate an Unlicensed Money Services Business,” CBI spokesperson said, adding that he is wanted for facing trial before the United States District Court for the Eastern District Court of Virginia.

CBI further said that a request had been submitted by the USA to trace and arrest him.

“On a request submitted by USA, Ministry of External Affairs acting under the Extradition Act, 1962 got issued a Provisional arrest warrant on March 10, against Besciokov from Patiala House court in Delhi. IPCU coordinated with Kerala Police for the arrest of fugitive criminal Aleksej Besciokov. He would be produced before the Patiala House court by the Kerala Police,” CBI spokesperson added.

Besciokov is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is also charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Economic Emergency Powers Act—which also carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison—and with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.