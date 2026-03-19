Who is Atanu Chakraborty? Retired IAS officer's resignation as HDFC chief sends shockwaves through Dalal Street

In a bid to choose personal ethics, Atanu Chakraborty's resignation from HDFC Bank Ltd has caused major panic on Dalal Street on Thursday. The former part-time chairman stated he would be stepping down with immediate effect due to a breakdown in the alignment between internal practices within the bank and personal ethics. The former part-time chairman stated he would be stepping down with immediate effect due to a breakdown in the alignment between internal practices within the bank and personal ethics.

In an interview with NDTV Profit, the former IAS officer added that his "ideologies did not match with the organisation, and hence it was time to part ways."

Following Chakraborty's immediate resignation, the Reserve Bank of India named HDFC's CEO Keki Mistry as the interim chairman. Mistry has assured governance stability and business continuity as HDFC sees one of its worst days since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Atanu Chakraborty resigns as HDFC Bank's part-time chairman citing ‘ethical concerns’

Who is Atanu Chakraborty? Atanu Chakraborty is a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre. He became a bureaucrat in the 1985 batch.

Chakraborty holds a B.Tech. degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra. After his B.Tech, he completed a post-graduate diploma in business finance from ICFAI, Hyderabad and later an MBA from the University of Hull in the UK.

During his tenure as an IAS officer, Chakraborty served as the Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and as Principal Secretary of the Finance Department in the state government of Gujarat.

The former bureaucrat went on to hold many top positions such as -

Chief executive of GSPC Group of companies, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), GSFS Limited,

Vice Chairman & CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board.

CEO of Gujarat Alkalis and Chemicals Ltd (GACL)

CEO of Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board.

Chairperson of National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF). Chakraborty has also served as a Secretary, DIPAM, and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, with the Union Ministry of Finance.

Furthermore, the retired IAS officer has also served as India’s alternate Governor on the Board of the World Bank. He has also served as a member of the central board of directors of the RBI.

From 2019 to 2020, Chakraborty retired from his post as Economic Affairs Secretary for the Ministry of Finance. In 2021, his appointment was approved RBI as the Chairman of HDFC Banks.