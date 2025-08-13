Who is DRDO's Jaisalmer guesthouse manager detained for spying? What he allegedly shared with Pakistan's ISI

Mahendra Prasad, a manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guesthouse, was detained in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, news agency PTI reported, citing police on Tuesday. Mahendra Prasad, a manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guesthouse, (ANI)

Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of the DRDO guesthouse in Chandan area of Jaisalmer.

"He was detained on Monday. A joint interrogation will be conducted today," superintendent of police, Jaisalmer, Abhishek Shivhare said.

The DRDO conducts tests and trials of missiles and weapons in Pokharan firing range in Jaisalmer, and experts and officials involved in the process stay in the guesthouse.

Inspector general of police CID (Security) Vishnukant said keeping in mind the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, the police had intensified surveillance to prevent any possible anti-national and subversive activities by foreign agents.

Allegations against DRDO guesthouse manager Mahendra Prasad

What's his position?

Contractual manager at the DRDO guesthouse near Chandan Field Firing Range, Jaisalmer.

What is he accused of?

Spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

What was the method?

During this monitoring, it was found that Prasad was in contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media

What information did he leak?

Movement and schedules of DRDO scientists. Details of Indian Army officers visiting the range for missile and weapons testing. Other “confidential and strategic” defence-related information.

What was modus operandi?

Used his position at the guesthouse, which hosts scientists and Army personnel during trials, to monitor and pass on sensitive details.

What evidence was found against him?

Technical examination of his mobile phone allegedly revealed espionage-related communication and data transfers to Pakistan.

Case registered under: Official Secrets Act, 1923.

(With inputs from agencies)