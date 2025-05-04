Who is KV Subramanian, IMF Executive Director sacked by India?

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has been abruptly asked to step down from his role as the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund by the government, six months before his tenure was due to end. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian served as the 17th and the youngest Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India from 2018-2021. (X/@SubramanianKri)

Subramanian was appointed to the post at the IMF in 2022 and had previously served as the chief economic adviser to the Government of India. The reasons behind his termination were not immediately known.

Who is Krishnamurthy V Subramanian?

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, before his posting at the global financial agency, served as the youngest Chief Economic Advisor in India from 2018 to 2021. During his tenure as the CEA, Subramanian “instituted policy that led to India emerging from the once-in-a-century Covid crisis with strong macroeconomic fundamentals,” according to his LinkedIn.

Subramanian's academic career began as an electrical engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, where he graduated in 1994. He then went to the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, a premier business school in India where he became a gold medalist.

To complete his doctorate in financial economics, Subramanian attended the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and earned his PhD in 2005. His dissertation was titled "Theory of Firm Boundary and Financing Choices in Human-capital intensive firms".

His career began as a Manager at the ICICI Ltd and went on to become a consultant at JPMorgan Chase before starting his career in academia. He became an Assistant Professor of Finance at Goizueta Business School in Georgia before becoming a member and Research Director of the PJ Nayak Committee constituted by the Reserve Bank of India. The committee was built to examine the corporate governance in banks in India and recommend changes to enhance governance in the Indian banking sector, says Subramanian’s LinkedIn.

Subramanian then had an over eight-year-long stint at the Indian School of Business while he also became a Board member at the Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management. It was after this that Subramanian was appointed as the CEA to the Government of India before eventually being appointed to the IMF.