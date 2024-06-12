Who is lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi, new Indian Army chief? Top 5 achievements

Lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi will be the next chief of the army staff succeeding incumbent General Manoj Pande, the Centre announced on Tuesday night. Lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, is currently serving as vice chief of the army staff. General Manoj Pande will retire on June 30. Vice chief of army staff (VCOAS) lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi. (ANI file)

Last month, the government had extended General Pande's tenure by one month, six days before his superannuation on May 31.

"The government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30," the defence ministry said.

Who is lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi? Top 5 achievements

Lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards. As the Northern Army commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi offered strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and executing sustained operations along the northern and western borders. He also orchestrated dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials told news agency PTI. They said during this period, Upendra Dwivedi was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China to resolve the vexed border issue. He was also involved in modernising and equipping the largest Indian Army command, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments. The command appointments of Dwivedi include command of regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

Upendra Dwivedi's education background

Born on July 1, 1964, Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, and was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later.

Dwivedi is an alumnus of the National Defence College and US Army War College.

He has also undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Army War College, Mhow.

The officer has an M Phil in defence and management studies and two Masters' Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

(With inputs from PTI)