Who is Lt Gen Daljit Singh — honorary surgeon to President Draupadi Murmu?

Published on Aug 02, 2022 05:25 PM IST
Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant general Daljit Singh is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, commissioned into the IAF on December 17, 1983.
Lt General Daljit Singh, director general of medical services (Indian Army) (File Photo)(ADG PI- Indian Army)
Lieutenant general Daljit Singh, director general of medical services (Indian Army), has been appointed as a honorary surgeon to newly elected President Draupadi Murmu, the army said on Tuesday.

Singh, who was appointed as senior colonel commandant of the Army Medical Corps on November 26, is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

With an MD degree in paediatrics from Pune University, Singh was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 17, 1983.

He is a trainer for the paediatric advanced life support and neonatal resuscitation programme and is currently a senior paediatrician and neonatologist for the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

Additionally, he holds a doctor of medicine (MD) in neonatology from PGIMER Chandigarh and a Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in paediatrics from the National Board of Exams.

As a part of AFMS, the officer dedicated his services to the air force till September 29, 2021. From September 30, 2021, onwards, he assumed the appointment of DGMS (army).

In 2020, Singh received the Vishisht Seva Medal in recognition of his exceptional and meritorious service to the armed forces.

During his 38 years of service, he has held numerous professional appointments.

He was the senior advisor pediatrics; neonatology at (Command Hospital Air Force) CHAF Bengaluru, Southern Command Hospital, Pune, and consultant pediatrics and neonatology at CHAF, Bengaluru, and principal medical officer at HQ Central Air Command Allahabad.

He has also commanded the prestigious 7 Air Force Hospital Kanpur and holds several feathers to his cap for being a postgraduate examiner at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Bengaluru, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Nashik and a couple few more premiere universities.

