Mother-son commissioned from same Academy 27 years apart. See heartwarming post

Saturday saw the commissioning of cadets from India into the Indian Army in Chennai. The ceremony that took place at the Officers Training Academy was reviewed by Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces of Maldives. Among those who were inducted into the Indian Army on Saturday, was a son who was commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy as his mother had been, 27 years ago. The heartwarming story has struck a chord with netizens and may have the same effect on you.

"A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer: Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today," tweeted Chennai's Defence PRO while sharing an image of the mother-son duo.

Take a look at the heartwarming tweet below:

A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer:

Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today.

The Defence PRO of Chennai even posted a picture of Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) from her training days.

Screengrab of the tweet shared by Defence PRO of Chennai.(Twitter/@Def_PRO_Chennai)

"Maj Smita Chaturvedi(Retd) reminisces her old days of being a Cadet in the illustrious Academy and ecstatic about her son re-enacting the glorious script of joining Army like herself," they tweeted while sharing a video.

Maj Smita Chaturvedi(Retd) reminisces her old days of being a Cadet in the illustrious Academy and ecstatic about her son re-enacting the glorious script of joining Army like herself.

The primary tweet has gained nearly 350 likes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

