Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta, man who received 500 crore in Ratan Tata's will?

Ratan Tata, the iconic businessman who passed away last year, has named a mystery man in his will, reportedly bequeathing a wealth of ₹500 crore to him. According to a report, the inner circle is perplexed as the individual's association with the beneficiary is known to only a few. Tata Group's Ratan Tata posed in front of the Tata Nano in New Delhi.(AFP file photo)

The man has been identified as an entrepreneur named Mohini Mohan Dutta, reported Economic Times.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Mohini Mohan Dutta is an entrepreneur in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

Mohini Mohan Dutta owned a travel agency called Stallion. In 2013, it merged with a subsidiary of the Taj Group of Hotels, Taj Services.

Mohini Mohan Dutta and the family held 80 percent stake in Stallion; the remaining was owned by the Tata Group.

Also read: Ratan Tata’s millennial manager Shantanu Naidu gets top role at Tata Motors, shares emotional post

Dutta was also a director of TC Travel Services, an erstwhile affiliate of Thomas Cook.

Mohini Mohan Dutta was an associate of Ratan Tata and was known to his family circles, reported ET.

Dutta has two daughters. One of them worked for Tata Trusts for nine years. She was an employee of Taj Hotels before that.

ET reported citing sources that Mohini Mohan Dutta used to describe himself as being close to Tata family members.

He reportedly met Ratan Tata in Jamshedpur at the Dealers' Hostel when the latter was 24. They had known each other for 60 years. He had said that Ratan Tata "built me up".

Ratan Tata owned 0.83 percent in the conglomerate and had an estimated net worth of ₹8000 crore. He has donated most of his wealth to charity.

Ratan Tata was one of India's most respected business leaders. He was known for his simplicity. He died in October 2024 aged 86.