Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani woman seeks PM Modi’s help as husband plans second wedding

A cross-border marriage has spiralled into a legal, emotional and bureaucratic battle for a Pakistani woman who claims she has been abandoned, deceived and now being replaced by her husband who is based in India's Indore. Karachi woman Nikita Nagdev claims husband abandoned her, preparing to marry again in India(Representational image/PTI)

Karachi resident Nikita Nagdev has accused her husband, Vikram Nagdev, a Pakistani-origin man living in Madhya Pradesh on a long-term Indian visa, of reportedly sending her back to Pakistan under false pretences and planning a second marriage in Delhi. She has now appealed for intervention “at the highest level”.

Who is Nikita Nagdev

According to a purported video, shared by Nikita Nagdev, she says she is from Karachi and that she married Vikram Nagdev in Karachi on January 26, 2020, following Hindu customs, reported NDTV.

She says Vikram brought her to India on February 26, 2020, but that her life “changed abruptly” after that. She alleges she was mistreated by her in-laws and later discovered that her husband was having an affair with one of her relatives.

Nikita alleges she was taken to the Attari border and sent back to Pakistan on July 9, 2020, over a supposed “visa technicality,” and that Vikram “made no effort” to bring her back, the same report added.

“I kept requesting him to call me to India, but he refused every time,” Nikita said in an emotional video message from Karachi.

“When I returned to my in-laws’ home from Pakistan, their behaviour completely changed. I learned my husband was having an affair with one of my relatives. When I told my father-in-law, he said, ‘Boys have affairs, nothing can be done.’”

She also claims that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Vikram repeatedly pressured her to return to Pakistan—and once she did, blocked her re-entry into India.

“If justice is not served today, women will lose faith in justice. Many girls face physical and mental abuse in their marital homes. I request everyone to stand with me.” She also repeats her demand for fairness: “Every woman deserves justice in India.”

Authorities say ‘case in Pakistani jurisdiction’

After returning to Karachi, Nikita claims she came to know that Vikram was allegedly planning to marry a woman from Delhi, even though their marriage remained valid. She then filed a written complaint on January 27, 2025.

The complaint was examined by the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, an MP high court–authorised body. Notices were sent to Vikram and the woman he was allegedly engaged to, and a hearing was held, though mediation failed to resolve the dispute.

According to its April 30, 2025 report, the Centre concluded that because neither Nikita nor Vikram is an Indian citizen, the matter falls under Pakistan’s jurisdiction. The panel also recommended Vikram’s deportation to Pakistan, NDTV reported.

The case had earlier come up in Indore as well. In May 2025, Nikita approached the Indore Social Panchayat, which also recommended deportation. Indore Collector Ashish Singh later confirmed that an inquiry had been initiated and said action would follow based on its findings.