Pakistani woman appeals to PM Modi, alleges husband abandoned her and planned second marriage in Delhi

A marriage has turned into a prolonged legal and emotional ordeal for a Pakistani woman who now claims she has been abandoned and replaced. Nikita Nagdev has accused her husband of leaving her stranded in Pakistan while allegedly making arrangements for a second marriage in Delhi.(Unsplash/representational)

Nikita Nagdev, a Karachi resident, has accused her husband of leaving her stranded in Pakistan while allegedly making arrangements for a second marriage in Delhi.

Nikita said that she married Vikram Nagdev, a Pakistani-origin man living in Indore on a long-term Indian visa, on January 26, 2020, in Karachi, following Hindu customs, according to an NDTV report.

A month later, on February 26, Vikram brought her to India. What followed, she alleges, was a sudden and drastic shift in her life.

Pakistani woman on husband's marriage

On July 9, 2020, Nikita says she was taken to the Attari border and sent back to Pakistan under the guise of a “visa technicality”.

She claims the move was forced and that Vikram made no effort to bring her back to India thereafter. “I kept requesting him to call me to India, but he refused every time,” she said in an emotional video message from Karachi, the report added.

In the same appeal, Nikita issued a broader plea for justice, saying, “If justice is not served today, women will lose faith in justice. Many girls face physical and mental abuse in their marital homes. I request everyone to stand with me.”

Mistreated, husband had an affair

She further alleged that her treatment by her in-laws deteriorated immediately after the wedding.

“When I returned to my in-laws’ home from Pakistan, their behaviour completely changed. I learned my husband was having an affair with one of my relatives. When I told my father-in-law, he said, ‘Boys have affairs, nothing can be done.’”

Nikita also claimed that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Vikram pressured her to return to Pakistan and has since blocked her re-entry into India.

“Every woman deserves justice in India,” she said.

How did the govt respond?

After reaching Karachi, Nikita alleges she learned that Vikram was preparing to marry another woman from Delhi, despite their marriage still being legally valid.

Disturbed by the possibility of being replaced, she filed a written complaint on January 27, 2025.

The matter was taken up by the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, which is authorised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the report added.

Notices were issued to Vikram and the woman he was allegedly engaged to, and a hearing was conducted. Mediation, however, did not lead to a resolution.

In its report dated April 30, 2025, the Centre concluded that since neither Nikita nor Vikram is an Indian citizen, the dispute falls under Pakistan’s jurisdiction. It also recommended Vikram’s deportation to Pakistanm NDTV reported.

The case has surfaced earlier in Indore as well.

In May 2025, Nikita approached the Indore Social Panchayat, which similarly recommended Vikram’s deportation. Indore Collector Ashish Singh later confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered and that action would be taken based on the findings.