Who is Poonam Gupta, ex-World Bank economist appointed as RBI deputy governor?

The Centre on Wednesday appointed Poonam Gupta, the director general of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, PTI reported. National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Director, Poonam Gupta. (Shrikant Singh/ANI)

Gupta replaces MD Patra, who demitted office in January. The other three deputy governors are M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J, according to the RBI website.

According to the report, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved Gupta's appointment for the post of Deputy Governor in the RBI for three years from the date of joining.

Who is Poonam Gupta?

1. Poonam Gupta has a Master's degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, USA, and a Master's degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

2. According to the PTI report, she taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA), and as a visiting faculty at ISI, Delhi. She has also been the RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP and a Professor at ICRIER.

3. Poonam Gupta is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. She is currently on the Boards of NIPFP and GDN (Global Development Network), a member of the World Bank's advisory groups for 'Poverty & Equity' and the ‘World Development Report’.

She is also a member of the Development Advisory Committee of NITI Aayog, and of FICCI's Executive Committee. She was the Chair of the Task Force on Macroeconomics and Trade during India's G20 Presidency, a report by ANI stated.

4. Gupta joined NCAER in 2021 after working in senior positions for nearly two decades at the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC. She is currently the director-general of India's largest economic policy think tank.

5. According to an ANI report, Gupta led the work on issues related to economic growth, international financial architecture, central banking, macroeconomic stability, public debt, and state finances. She won the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD on international economics.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)