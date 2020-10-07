e-paper
M Rajeshwar Rao appointed deputy governor of RBI

M Rajeshwar Rao appointed deputy governor of RBI

Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds.

business Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi(REUTERS)
         

The government on Wednesday appointed RBI’s senior-most executive director M Rajeshwar Rao as the deputy governor of the central bank. Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of M Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India,” a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training said. According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank needs to have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.

