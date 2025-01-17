Who is Priya Saroj, Samajwadi Party MP rumoured to be engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh?

Several media reports have emerged claiming Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj to have been engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj.

According to an India Today report, the families of both Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh are yet to publicly announce the news of the engagement.

Who is Priya Saroj?

1. Priya Saroj is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr. She is a member of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

2. Saroj is an advocate by profession. According to the Lok Sabha website, she pursued her LLB from Amity University in Noida.

3. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Saroj defeated BJP's sitting MP BP Saroj by 35,850 votes.

4. Priya Saroj is the daughter of senior Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, who is currently an MLA from UP's Kerakat seat in Jaunpur. He has also been a three-time Lok Sabha MP.

5. Priya Saroj is a member of the parliamentary committee on social justice and empowerment.

Who is Rinku Singh?

Rinku Singh is an Indian cricketer who represents India in the limited overs format. The left-handed batter has played 30 T20 international matches for India, scoring 507 runs with a strike rate of 165.14.

Hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, 27-year-old Singh is a prominent batter in the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Singh shot to fame in 2023 when he clobbered Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in an over to seal the match for KKR.

Rinku Singh has been selected for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against visiting England. The T20I series against England starts with the first T20I in Kolkata on January 22, followed by matches in Chennai (Jan 25), Rajkot (Jan 28), Pune (Jan 31) and Mumbai (Feb 2).

India and England will then face off in a three-match ODI series from February 6.