Who is Satendra Siwal, Indian embassy staffer accused of spying for Pakistan?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 06:50 PM IST

Indian national Satendra Siwal employed at the Indian embassy in Moscow arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI

Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested an Indian national employed at the embassy in Moscow, accusing him of spying for Pakistan's ISI.

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a security assistant at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.
Satendra Siwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a security assistant at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The Meerut field unit of UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) brought in Satendra Siwal for questioning, an official statement said.

Who is Satendra Siwal?

1. Satendra Siwal, the son of Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in the police station area of Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, was employed as the India-Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021.

2. Siwal, who served as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), held the position of Security Assistant in the embassy.

3. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted electronic and physical surveillance during its investigation, revealing Siwal's involvement in anti-India activities with Pakistan's ISI handlers. The ATS claimed he provided sensitive information about strategic activities of the ministry of defence, ministry of external affairs, and Indian military establishments for money.

4. Following the probe, Siwal was summoned to the ATS field unit in Meerut for interrogation. Unable to provide satisfactory answers, he confessed to his involvement in the crime.

5. An FIR was filed against Siwal at the ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs has said it is aware of Siwal's arrest and is collaborating with investigative authorities in the case.

(Inputs from wires)

