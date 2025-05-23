Who is IAF’s Niketa Pandey? Supreme Court backs wing commander who took part in Operation Sindoor

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the release of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Niketa Pandey, who joined through the Short Service Commission (SSC). The top court observed that the uncertainty faced by officers about their long-term career prospects is concerning and should be addressed through an updated policy. SC stays release of IAF officer Niketa Pandey who joined the commission through SSC route(Representative image)

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by wing commander Nikita Pandey, who was granted an extension until June 19, 2025, after completing her initial 10-year tenure. In her plea, Pandey requested to remain in service until a special selection board decides on her application for permanent commission.

Who is wing commander Niketa Pandey?

Wing commander Niketa Pandey is an officer in the Indian Air Force who joined through the SSC route in 2011.

She has held a crucial role as a fighter controller and contributed significantly to operations like Operation Sindoor and Operation Balakot.

Niketa Pandey has contributed for more than 13 and a half years of service in the armed forces.

She has completed multiple rounds of evaluation for permanent commission and awaits a final opportunity to be assessed by a third selection board.

Pandey is the first IAF SSC officer to get a stay on her release from the force. The top court had previously issued similar relief to over 50 women SSC officers in the Army on May 9.

Background of IAF officer Niketa Pandey’s case

Pandey, represented by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and advocate Astha Sharma, argued that she was chosen for Operation Sindoor due to her strategic skills and experience.

In her application, she mentioned, “Despite women officers been inducted in the Indian Air Force since 1992 which is more than 30 years now, still the only available option provided to them at the inception for induction is via the SSC whereas their male counterparts have an option to be commissioned as both SSC and Permanent Commission.”

Niketa Pandey added, “Considering that the times have changed and evolved with better infrastructure, equipment, and dedicated female officers, the limitations imposed more than three decades ago, do not fit the denial of permanent commission to officers based solely on their gender, if otherwise eligible to take on the roles and responsibilities that come with donning the uniform.”

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice N Kotiswar Singh was hearing the plea. “A sense of uncertainty may not be good for armed forces. Because there is no assured chance of permanent commission for women SSC officers, it gives rise to inter-se competition among these officers after completion of 10 years,” the bench said.

The court suggested that the Centre consider a policy to match the intake of SSC officers with the number of permanent commission opportunities available. “Say, if you take 100 SSC officers, you consider them for permanent commission. It is a different thing that all may not qualify. But we feel this inter-se merit and competition causes a lot of heartburn,” the bench observed.