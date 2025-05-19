Who Is Yatri Doctor, why is he in news after YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's arrest in spying case?

Navankur Chaudhary, a popular travel YouTuber known online as ‘Yatri Doctor’, has denied any involvement in espionage after his acquaintance, Jyoti Malhotra, was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Navankur Chaudhary aka Yatri Doctor under social media fire over Pakistan-ties allegations(Instagram/@navankurchaudhary)

Jyoti Malhotra, also a travel vlogger, has become a target for social media trials for allegedly sharing sensitive Indian military information with Pakistani officials. The case has triggered an online backlash against Navankur Chaudhary, with social media users digging up his past videos and questioning his past activities and associations.

In response, Navankur Chaudhary released a video on Instagram claiming the narrative to be ‘fake’ and rejected the accusations, saying, “The allegations are baseless.”

Who Is Navankur Chaudhary

Navankur Chaudhary is a registered MBBS doctor-turned-Youtuber. Originally from Haryana's Rohtak, Navankur was born on March 2, 1996 and completed his MBBS from Madras Medical College in 2015, reported NDTV.

After working briefly as a doctor, he switched careers in 2017 to pursue travel content creation. He runs a successful YouTube channel called Yatri Doctor, which has close to 2 million subscribers. He also has over 6,50,000 followers on Instagram. As per his social media profiles, Navankur Chaudhary has traveled to 144 countries so far and aims to visit all 197 recognised nations.

Navankur Chaudhary is currently based in Delhi, as per Yatri Doctor’s LinkedIn profile.

Why is Yatri Doctor in news

Public scrutiny of Navankur Chaudhary began after online users dug up his past videos showing him at the Pakistan High Commission, allegedly criticising an Indian BSF soldier. He is also under fire for showcasing what appeared to be an incorrect map of India. These clips went viral after Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest.

Navankur Chaudhary responded to the criticism by saying. “I have visited Pakistan only once,” he said, explaining that the visit was part of his mission to travel to every country in the world.

In his video statement, Chaudhary said that he is willing to cooperate with authorities.“Several members of my family have served in the armed forces,” he said. “I am not under any investigation. I am ready to fully cooperate with any agency if needed,” he added.

Navankur Chaudhary's connection to Jyoti Malhotra

Addressing his link to Jyoti Malhotra, Doctor Yatri said, “She approached me as a fan. I didn’t know her personally before that day, and we only briefly spoke about YouTube,” he explained.

Jyoti Malhotra, who is also from Haryana, runs a YouTube channel called ‘Travel with JO’. According to authorities, she visited Pakistan twice and was allegedly in contact with a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission.

As of now, there is no official statement linking Chaudhary to the espionage investigation.