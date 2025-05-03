Who is Zameer Ahmed Khan, Karnataka minister who offered to turn into a suicide bomber against Pakistan?

Karnataka housing and minorities welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday stirred up a controversy by saying that he is ready to go to Pakistan with a bomb strapped on him. Karnataka housing and minorities welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.(X/Zameer Ahmed Khan)

His statement, which comes in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the rising tension between India and Pakistan, quickly went viral.

“Pakistan has always been India’s enemy,” Khan said, brimming with emotion. “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah allow me, I’m ready to go to Pakistan with a suicide bomb strapped to me and launch an attack.”

The minister added that he was willing to sacrifice his life for the country and urged the Centre to take decisive action. While everyone around Khan burst into laughter, he added: “I am not joking or saying this in a funny way, but I am very serious about it.”

He also criticised the Pahalgam attack, calling it a “barbaric and inhuman act” and urged Indians to unite.

Who is BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan?