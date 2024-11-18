Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cong may crack whip against Khan for his "racist" slur against Kumaraswamy, indicates Paramaeshwara

PTI |
Nov 18, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Cong may crack whip against Khan for his "racist" slur against Kumaraswamy, indicates Paramaeshwara

Mysuru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday indicated that the state Congress may initiate disciplinary proceedings against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for referring to Union Minister and JD leader H D Kumaraswamy as “Kaalia” , which the NDA had slammed as a "racist" slur. Several Congress office-bearers have been pushing the party to crack the whip against Khan, a lawmaker from Chamarajpet, accusing him of causing damage and embarrassment to the party. "Our state Congress President , after the by-polls, has said that his statement had its impact on the election. There is a disciplinary committee in the party under Rahman Khan . If the party president refers the matter to the disciplinary committee, they may call Khan and inquire him," Parameshwara said to a question on the impact of the Minister's statement on by-polls Speaking to reporters here, he said: "if the matter is serious in nature the committee may recommend action against him." Many Congress leaders and those in the political circles believe that Khan's statement had an adverse impact on the party's prospects in the Channapatna Assembly segment, which went for by-polls along with Shiggaon and Sandur seats on November 13. The results will be declared on November 23. Khan had made those comments, during the campaigning in Channapatna, where Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the joint candidate of BJP-JD alliance. He had also claimed that the Muslim community had enough strength to raise funds to “buy” Kumaraswamy’s family. Former PM and veteran politician H D Deve Gowda is Kumaraswamy's father. Khan's comments had also come under intense criticism from the Vokkaliga community to which the Gowda family belongs to. Channapatna Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara too, after the voting, had lamented that Khan's controversial statements might have had an adverse impact on his high-stakes battle in the Vokkaliga dominated constituency. With his comments becoming a major controversy, Khan last week tendered an apology.

Cong may crack whip against Khan for his "racist" slur against Kumaraswamy, indicates Paramaeshwara
Cong may crack whip against Khan for his "racist" slur against Kumaraswamy, indicates Paramaeshwara

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //