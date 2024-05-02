'Who sent Prajwal's former driver to Malaysia?': Twist in sex tape row | 10 points

The sex tape row involving HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna took a new twist as Prajwal's former driver Karthik shared a video statement.JD(S) earlier alleged that Karthik leaked the videos in question to the Congress though Karthik said he only gave the videos and pictures to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda. Amid reports that Karthik was missing, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed Karthik was in Malaysia and asked who sent him there. Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport without needing visa.

"The driver's video statement was released...where is he, Karthik? From where it was done (video statement) and released? Why was the video hurriedly made and given to news channels? Who gave it? He is in Malaysia," Kumaraswamy said.

Prajwal Revanna sex tape row: Here are the latest updates