'Who sent Prajwal's former driver to Malaysia?': Twist in sex tape row | 10 points
May 02, 2024 07:54 PM IST
Prajwal's father HD Revanna, an accused in a sex scandal, has filed for a pre-arrest bail as SIT has issued him a notice.
The sex tape row involving HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna took a new twist as Prajwal's former driver Karthik shared a video statement.JD(S) earlier alleged that Karthik leaked the videos in question to the Congress though Karthik said he only gave the videos and pictures to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda. Amid reports that Karthik was missing, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed Karthik was in Malaysia and asked who sent him there.
"The driver's video statement was released...where is he, Karthik? From where it was done (video statement) and released? Why was the video hurriedly made and given to news channels? Who gave it? He is in Malaysia," Kumaraswamy said.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Prajwal Revanna sex tape row: Here are the latest updates
- HD Revanna, father of Prajwal and also an accused in a sex scandal, filed for a pre-arrest bail on Thursday after he received a notice from the SIT.
- A lookout circular has been issued to arrest Prajwal while Prajwal sought more time to appear before the SIT as he is abroad. “A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice,” Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the Prajwal issue in Karnataka and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping Prajwal flee the country.
- Prajwal raped 400 women and made their videos and then Narendra Modi helped him escape the country.
- The ministry of external affairs on Thursday clarified that Prajwal did not seek any political clearance before flying to Germany. And diplomatic passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Germany.
- Siddaramaiah wrote to PM Modi urging him to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport. On this, the MEA said cancellation can be done only on the directions of a court.
- According to reports, Prajwal Revanna is likely to return to India on May 15.
- HD Kumaraswamy alleged that 'DK' brothers (DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh) might have sent Prajwal's former driver to Malaysia.
- DK Shivakumar dismissed the allegation and said he has no need to do such things. "I will fight on the street, but not by sending someone somewhere. I need not do such things, he (Kumaraswamy) may be in need to do such things," Shivakumar said.
- BJP's Devaraje Gowda whom Prajwal's former driver reportedly gave the pen drives of videos said the driver was hanging around with the Congress candidate from Hassan and it was all a conspiracy,
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article