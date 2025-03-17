Funeral of Arvind Singh Mewar, Maharana Pratap's descendant, today in Udaipur

Arvind Singh Mewar, a descendant of Rajput king Maharana Pratap died in Rajasthan's Udaipur early on Sunday after prolonged illness. His funeral will be held on Monday in the city and the City Palace, his residence, will be closed for tourists for the day. Arvind Singh Mewar was also the 76th Custodian of the House of Mewar. (File/arvindsinghmewar.com)

Arvind Singh Mewar is survived by wife Vijayraj Kumari, son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and daughters Bhargavi Kumari Mewar and Padmaja Kumari Parmar.

Who was Arvind Singh Mewar?

Arvind Singh Mewar was a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels.

He the younger son of Bhagwant Singh Mewar and Sushila Kumari. His elder brother Mahendra Singh Mewar died in November last year.

Arvind Singh Mewar graduated from Ajmer's Mayo College, Mewar pursued hotel management courses in the UK and the US and also received training from various international hotels, according to a news agency PTI report. He lived and worked in Chicago, US, for several years before building the HRH Group of Hotels as a professionally managed corporate organisation.

The former royal also had a stint in cricket and polo. made his debut in the Ranji Trophy as Rajasthan's captain in 1945-46 and played the game for two decades.

Arvind Singh began to play polo in the 1970s but gave up the sport due to medical reasons. To express his association with the game, he instituted The Udaipur Cup at the Cambridge and Newmarket Polo Club.

In Udaipur city, Mewar Polo was formed as a team of professional players who were handpicked and specially trained for Indian tournaments. The team lifted the prestigious President's Cup in 1991.

Arvind Singh was also a qualified pilot and completed solo flights across India in a microlight aircraft.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma said he played a crucial role in promoting Mewar's "glorious legacy".

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundahra Raje recalled his efforts in promoting tourism in Udaipur and said his contributions would always be remembered.

(With PTI inputs)