Who was R Chidambaram, scientist involved in 1974 'Op Smiling Buddha', Pokhran tests?

Eminent physicist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a pivotal role in India's nuclear programme, passed away on Saturday, January 4, at the age of 88. A leader in building India's nuclear capabilities, Chidambaram is remembered for his critical involvement in both the 1974 "Smiling Buddha" and the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests, which solidified India's status as a nuclear power on the global stage.

Chidambaram breathed his last in Jaslok Hospital of Maharashtra's Mumbai at 3:20 am on Saturday, a Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) official said.

DAE said Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram's “unparalleled contributions to India's scientific and strategic capabilities and his visionary leadership in science and technology will forever be remembered.”

Born in 1936, Chidambaram was an alumnus of Presidency College of Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Indian Institute of Science in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

An illustrious career

His career comprises numerous prestigious positions he held, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India (2001–2018), director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (1990-1993), chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, and secretary to the government of India, DAE (1993-2000).

Chidambaram also served as chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (1994–1995).

"He played an integral role in the nation's first nuclear test in 1974, and led the Department of Atomic Energy team during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. His contributions established India as a nuclear power on the global stage," the DAE statement said.

"As a world-class physicist, Dr. Chidambaram's research in high-pressure physics, crystallography, and materials science significantly advanced the scientific community's understanding of these fields. His pioneering work in these areas laid the foundation for modern materials science research in India," it said.

He championed initiatives in areas such as energy, healthcare and strategic self-reliance and steered numerous projects that significantly advanced India's science and technology landscape, it said.

He was instrumental in initiating India's indigenous development of supercomputers and conceptualising the National Knowledge Network, which connected research and educational institutions across the country.

He was honoured with prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He received honorary doctorates from several universities and was a fellow of eminent Indian and international science academies.

(With PTI inputs)