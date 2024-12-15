‘Whoever speaks truth…’: Adityanath backs VP Dhankhar, HC judge

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said “whoever speaks the truth" in India is “threatened with impeachment.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT PHOTO)

He was talking about the impeachment motion brought by the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc against Rajya Sabha Chair, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and, separately, by a group of Rajya Sabha members against Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad high court.

Adityanath said, “Whoever speaks the truth, these people will pressurise him with impeachment, and still they talk about the Constitution. Look at their double standards. An Allahabad high court judge said there should be a Uniform Civil Code, and the world over the feelings of the majority community are respected. What was a person's crime if he voices these opinions? Shouldn't there be a Uniform Civil Code in the country?”

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister was speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the impeachment motion against Vice President Dhankhar for allegedly favouring the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, Adityanath, a member of the saffron party, pointed to Dhankhar's origins as a farmer's son.

“The Vice President is doing his duty as presiding officer of the Upper House. The Opposition is worried as to how a farmer's son has reached this position. If someone as a judge as well as a citizen of the country puts forth truth on a social and cultural platform, he is threatened with impeachment,” he stated.

Further, Adityanath accused the Congress of “strangulating” the Constitution, calling it an “old habit” of the grand old party.

(With PTI inputs)