'Even if Pakistan relocates general HQ...': Top Army officer reveals India's prowess after 'Operation Sindoor'

Director general of Army Air Defence lieutenant general Sumer Ivan D'Cunha has highlighted India's military prowess, saying the country has the capability to strike targets throughout the entire depth of Pakistan, citing 'Operation Sindoor' as the context. Indian Army soldiers carrying rocket launchers are pictured near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on May 19, 2025. (AFP)

In an interview with news agency ANI, lieutenant general D'Cunha said, “The whole of Pakistan is within range.”

He added that even if Pakistan relocates its army general headquarters (GHQ) from Rawalpindi to regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), it will have to “find a deep hole”.

India's offensive strikes during Operation Sindoor targeted key Pakistani airbases with precision, utilising loitering munitions to destroy high-value targets.

“I just like to say that India has an adequate arsenal of weapons to take on Pakistan right across its depth. So, from its broadest to its narrowest, wherever it is, the whole of Pakistan is within range. We are absolutely capable, from our borders or even in depth, where we can take on the entire Pakistan,” Lt Gen D'Cunha said in the interview.

“And the GHQ can move from Rawalpindi to KPK or wherever they want to move, but they are all within range, so they will have to really find a deep hole,” the senior Indian Army officer added.

Modern indigenous technology, including long-range drones and guided munitions, played a crucial role in the operation's success.

India's armed forces foiled Pak's 1,000-drone aerial assault: Lt Gen D'Cunha

D'Cunha said Pakistan had launched nearly 800 to 1000 drones across the western border over four days, and highlighted their successful neutralisation through coordinated efforts by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

He confirmed that all drones carrying weapons were successfully intercepted, preventing any civilian casualties. In an interview with ANI, he explained how all three services worked together to defend against drone and missile attacks.

"..I would say anything between 800 to 1000 across the whole western border in four days. A large number of them were destroyed. One thing for sure is that all the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles [UCAV] which carried a payload, although they intended to harm our civilian population and they were directed towards population centres, we ensured that they did not cause any damage, and I think the proof of the pudding is actually in what we actually saw, that there were no civilian casualties..." D'Cunha said.