'Whose money is it?' Rahul Gandhi invokes 'Ambani Wedding' to attack Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a financial structure that allows industrialists to spend crores on the weddings of their children. He also invoked Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani's wedding. Sonipat: Rahul Gandhi with party leader Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia.(PTI)

"Have you seen Ambani's wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money... You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is?" he said.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP government at the Centre over the Agniveer scheme. He said the scheme was launched to snatch away the pension and other benefits from the families of martyred soldiers.

"Do you all know what the Agniveer (scheme) is? I will tell you. It’s a way to snatch away the pension, canteen, and martyr status from Indian soldiers. Earlier, there used to be government companies, however, it all has been privatised now. The main motive was to give the Indian defence budget to Adani Defence," he added.

The Congress party has said on several occasions that it would scrap the Agniveer system when it comes to power at the Centre.

In Sonipat, Rahul Gandhi said the PM had promised that he would bring down the price of gas cylinders. He said the Congress would provide ₹2000 to women of Haryana every month.

“PM Modi earlier used to say that the price of a gas cylinder has come down to ₹400. What is it now? ₹1200. When our government is formed, you will get it at ₹500. You will save ₹700 in your bank accounts. We will provide ₹2000 to women of Haryana every month...We will give MSP to Haryana farmers,” said Gandhi.

With inputs from PTI, ANI