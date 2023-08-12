Why Anand Mahindra won’t get a ‘wink of sleep’ in this underwater hotel

Spending a night amidst the marine waters along with the aquatic wildlife is a dream for many. However, it could be a nightmare experience for some. Automobile industry veteran Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a clip on his X handle (formerly Twitter) expressing his fear that spending a night in a suite surrounding sea water and marine animals. Muraka, Maldives’ and the world's, very first underwater hotel suite.(File/ conradmaldives)

The Mahindra conglomerate said, “The Muraka was the Maldives’ and the world's, very first underwater hotel suite. I was sent this post with a suggestion that a stay here would ensure the most relaxed weekend rest. To be honest, I don’t think I would get a wink of sleep…I would stay awake looking for cracks in the glass ceiling.”

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 138.8 k views and over 1,750 likes. Netizens shared their witty responses to Mahindra's post.

"Normally ‘sir don’t worry thoda leakage hain’ is taken lightly. Not in this case," a user commented.

"I am thinking about the possibility to open the windows after a night’s sleep (in best case)," another commented.

The Muraka, opened in 2018, is in the Maldives, and the world's, very first underwater hotel suite. It is a part of the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, which is being owned by Hilton Worldwide.

The suite features a master bedroom, en-suite twin bedroom, sun deck and infinity pool on its upper floor and a double bedroom and en-suite bathroom in the underwater section. This bedroom has a curved acrylic glass ceiling and walls that allows the visitors to observe the marine life.

Mahindra often shares his thoughts and witty posts on his social media handle. Earlier, he shared a clip of a lion stealthily moving towards a man sitting on a jeep. He had also tweeted two questions for the netizens. “If you were that man: 1) What would your first thought be? 2) What would your first action be?” the business tycoon asked. The video he shared was originally posted back in 2022 on the Instagram page of a travel company called Everseensa.