'Why can't you disclose names...': SC asks Election Commission on Bihar voter revision

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 03:06 pm IST

The Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it is “caught between the struggle of political parties” during a hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Supreme Court of India (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
According to the EC, if a political party wins, electronic voting machines (EVMs) are a good thing, but if a party loses,the EVM suddenly turns bad.

“Caught between struggle of political parties, if they win EVM is good, if they lose EVM is bad," ECI said during the hearing.

The top court asked the EC “why you cannot disclose the names” of people who have died, migrated, or shifted to other constituencies. According to EC, such names have already been given to the political parties in the state.

“Why can't you put these names on a display board or on a website? Those aggrieved can take remedial measures within 30 days,” the Supreme Court asked, adding that it doesn't want citizens to be dependent on political parties.

