'Why can't you disclose names...': SC asks Election Commission on Bihar voter revision

The Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it is "caught between the struggle of political parties" during a hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

According to the EC, if a political party wins, electronic voting machines (EVMs) are a good thing, but if a party loses,the EVM suddenly turns bad.

The top court asked the EC “why you cannot disclose the names” of people who have died, migrated, or shifted to other constituencies. According to EC, such names have already been given to the political parties in the state.

“Why can't you put these names on a display board or on a website? Those aggrieved can take remedial measures within 30 days,” the Supreme Court asked, adding that it doesn't want citizens to be dependent on political parties.