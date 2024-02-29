Why didn’t Shahjahan’s arrest warrant mention crimes against women, asks BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched an attack on the West Bengal government following the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who had been on the run since January 5, saying that he was under the state government’s protection. BJP leader Sudanshu Trivedi (File Photo)

BJP national spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi in a press conference here alleged that he was being protected by chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, who provided him security and hospitality.

“I am saying hospitality because the body language of Sheikh Shahjahan during his arrest did not look like that of a criminal. How would an accused of a heinous crime dare to walk like this? What was the meaning of the victory sign he showed to the media?” he said.

Trivedi also questioned why there was no mention of crime against women in Shahjahan’s arrest warrant.

“After 56 days of search by agencies, Sheikh Shahjahan has finally been arrested. What is worrying is that there is no mention of crimes against women in his arrest warrant….If he has been arrested in ED-related cases then why is the Bengal government not handing him over to the ED?” he further questioned.

“It can be said that before his arrest, he was in a safe house under the protection of the Mamata government. Now, he has been put under ‘mehman-nawazi’ (hospitality) by the West Bengal Police to avoid arrest by ED and CBI,” Trivedi alleged.

Shahjahan is accused in multiple cases of land grabbing and sexual assault. He was arrested in connection by the West Bengal Police on Thursday with the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. After the arrest, he was sent to 10 days in police custody.

Trivedi said that the arrest took place amid pressure from the people, the court, and continuous efforts. The BJP leader said this is the voice of ‘Devishakti’, and demanded that Shahjahan, accused of sexual assault, should be given death punishment.