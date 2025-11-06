Why has Goa CM imposed National Security Act in state for 3 months?

Goa government has reportedly imposed the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for three months, starting from November 5 over “prevailing circumstances” in North and South districts. Goa police had earlier written to the state government saying that the current preventive measures were inadequate to deal with repeat offenders to maintain law and order situation. (PTI)

Under the NSA, authorities hold the power to detain individuals for up to one year to prevent activities considered prejudicial to public order.

The decision comes after chief minister Pramod Sawant , who also holds the home portfolio, ordered the police to move a formal proposal for the notification after a the officials said a series a of preventive arrests were “proving insufficient to neutralise repeat offenders and organised elements," The Times of India reported.

Goa police's proposal HT.com earlier reported that the Goa police had written to the state government saying that the current measures, including detentions under preventive arrest sections, were proving inadequate to deal with repeat offenders.

“Since 1 August 2025, many offenders have been taken into custody under preventive arrest sections and produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, but these measures are proving insufficient to neutralise repeat offenders and organised elements who are likely to act in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order,” it said in the proposal submitted in September.

CM Sawant noted that the government would take strict action against the anti-social elements creating a nuisance in the state.”

The police further argued that “in these prevailing circumstances, it is felt necessary that the District Magistrate be authorised to exercise powers under Section 3(2) of the NSA for a specified period, in order to prevent activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

What is NSA and why has it been imposed in Goa? NSA law allows for the preventive detention of persons considered to be “acting in any manner prejudicial to the defence of India, the relations of India with foreign powers, or the security of India”.

The demand for NSA came after activist Rama Kankonkar was assaulted on September 18, which sparked protests. The opposition leaders had called for the NSA to be invoked against the attackers. Eight people were arrested, seven of whom are “history-sheeters” or repeat offenders allegedly part of a gang involved in organised crime.

Opposition MLA advocate Carlos Ferreira had welcomed the move, but stressed that strict adherence to legal safeguards would be critical. “The request made by the Goa Police is perfectly legitimate and such delegation is permissible under Section 3(4) of the National Security Act, 1980, to also empower the District Magistrates to exercise the powers under Section 3(2) of the NSA,” Ferreira had said then.

The demand for NSA powers became louder after a spate of violent incidents, including a gang clash in mid-August when around 20 people attacked two individuals with swords, sticks, soda bottles and koitas (billhooks), and fired bullets at their car before fleeing.