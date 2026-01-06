Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised, and when will she be discharged? Doctor shares update

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, several reports said on Tuesday. According to an ANI report, she was admitted on Monday evening after experiencing respiratory issues. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi greets during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (AICC/ANI Photo) (AICC)

Sonia Gandhi has been given antibiotics and other supportive medications. Her condition is currently stable and she is responding well to the treatment, the news agency said citing a hospital statement.

Meanwhile, a hospital official told news agency PTI that it was a routine admission and she has been kept under observation of a chest physician.

The official further said Gandhi has a problem of chronic cough and she keeps coming for regular check-ups.

The Congress veteran turned 79 last month.

What have doctors said? Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that following a detailed examination, it was found that Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the cold weather and poor air quality in Delhi.

The doctors have decided to admit her for observation and further medical management as a precautionary measure.

"She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable," Swaroop said in a statement.

He said that though the Congress MP is responding well to the treatment, a decision regarding her discharge will be taken based on her clinical progress. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

"At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two," Swaroop added.

In June 2025, she was admitted to the hospital after suffering a severe stomach infection. She was discharged after four days. The same month she underwent a routine health check-up at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.