Why India abstained from UN resolution suspending Russia from rights body

India on Thursday abstained from voting on the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly seeking Russia's suspension from the human rights council "for reasons of both substance and process," said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative to the United Nations. "We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken fully respecting due process, as all our democratic polity and structures enjoin us to do. This applies to international organisations as well, particularly the United Nations," he said on Thursday as the UNGA made a rare move to suspend Russia from the rights body. This is only the second time in the history of the intergovernmental organisation that it has taken such an action against a country after Libya was suspended in 2011.

"We do so for both reasons of substance and process. Since the inception of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of lives. If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence," Tirumurti said at the UNGA.

"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for an end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," he added.

The envoy also stressed that India condemns the killings in Bucha. "We support the call for an independent investigation. The impact of the conflict can be felt with the increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. It is in our interest - both inside the UN and outside - seeking an early end to the conflict.

The resolution received a two-thirds majority of those voting, minus abstentions, in the 193-member assembly, with 93 nations voting in favour and 24 against. Those abstaining, included India, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.

"This is not the first time that a Member State has had its membership of the Human Rights Council suspended. Libya lost its seat in 2011, following repression of protests by ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who was later overthrown," the UN said in a statement.

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council is tasked with spotlighting and approving investigations of rights violations including in Syria and in late March in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has entered the 44th day with Moscow being accused of multiple war crimes.

