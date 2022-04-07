Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council over Ukraine war, India abstains on resolution

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its atrocities in Ukraine. The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the United States to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation.

Following the vote, a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, will "defend our interests".

An Emergency Special Session of the 193-member UN body resumed on Thursday over the draft resolution to suspend Russia. While 93 members voted in favour of the resolution, 24 were against it and 58 nations abstained.

India abstained on the resolution that was adopted in the UN General Assembly on Russia, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti.

India abstained on the UN General Assembly vote this morning. I made a statement of Explanation of Vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/d2jD83tLoK — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) April 7, 2022

“India has abstained on the resolution with regard to suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the General Assembly today. We do so for reasons of both substance and process,” an official tweet read.

Also read | ‘No pressure on India over trade with Russia’: MEA on sanctions against Moscow

In a statement, Tirumurti said recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha were deeply disturbing and that India continued to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterated the call for end to all hostilities.

"We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation… When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option,” he said.

Tirumurti said the impact of the crisis had been felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. “It's in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the UN and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.”

Earlier, Ukraine's representative to the UN said the suspension of rights of membership of Russian Federation was not an option, but a duty.

Meanwhile, Russia urged UN members to consider their decision and vote against “the attempt by Western countries and their allies to destroy the existing human rights architecture. "We would like to put this draft resolution to vote and call on all present here to really consider your decision and to vote against : Russia at UN General Assembly