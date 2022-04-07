Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council over Ukraine war, India abstains on resolution
- Russia-Ukraine war: The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation.
The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its atrocities in Ukraine. The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the United States to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation.
Following the vote, a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, will "defend our interests".
An Emergency Special Session of the 193-member UN body resumed on Thursday over the draft resolution to suspend Russia. While 93 members voted in favour of the resolution, 24 were against it and 58 nations abstained.
India abstained on the resolution that was adopted in the UN General Assembly on Russia, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti.
“India has abstained on the resolution with regard to suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the General Assembly today. We do so for reasons of both substance and process,” an official tweet read.
Also read | ‘No pressure on India over trade with Russia’: MEA on sanctions against Moscow
In a statement, Tirumurti said recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha were deeply disturbing and that India continued to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterated the call for end to all hostilities.
"We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation… When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option,” he said.
Tirumurti said the impact of the crisis had been felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. “It's in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the UN and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.”
Earlier, Ukraine's representative to the UN said the suspension of rights of membership of Russian Federation was not an option, but a duty.
Meanwhile, Russia urged UN members to consider their decision and vote against “the attempt by Western countries and their allies to destroy the existing human rights architecture. "We would like to put this draft resolution to vote and call on all present here to really consider your decision and to vote against : Russia at UN General Assembly
-
Pak SC deals a blow to Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9
The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly. The voting on no-confidence is to take place on April 9. The opposition had challenged the dissolution of the national assembly by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan advice. Imran Khan has alleged a US hand behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government.
-
Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role
Russia currently is under heavy criticism from Ukraine and the West for allegedly committing war crimes in Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of Kyiv. Last week, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes were found in the town, with Kyiv claiming they were executed by retreating Russian soldiers. Moscow, however, has flat out denied the allegations.
-
Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months
As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
-
Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa's 2 big challenges. And what he's doing to survive
NEW DELHI: A bridge financing arrangement and accommodation between the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration and the opposition are expected to be crucial for Sri Lanka's efforts to cope with the country's worst economic and political crisis in decades. Though the Sri Lankan government has dropped its earlier reluctance to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the process for negotiating an arrangement with the Washington-based institution is expected to take at least six months, if not more.
-
Sri Lanka reserves drop to $1.93 bn in March, $8.6 bn due in payments this year
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves dropped 16.1 per cent to $1.93 billion in March from a month earlier, the central bank said Thursday, as the island nation struggles through its worst economic crisis in decades. Sri Lanka had about $2.3 billion of foreign reserves in February. The country has also reached out to India and China for help. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's, meanwhile, has refused to step down despite his government losing its majority.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics