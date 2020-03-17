e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’

Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’

Herd immunity stops the spread of an infectious disease by building mass immunity within a population, usually through vaccination.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Sanchita Sharma
Sanchita Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commuters walk past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai.
Commuters walk past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)
         

The UK government’s highly unusual coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment plan focuses on protecting vulnerable groups, but not complete elimination of the virus. The government wants young people to fall ill so they gain immunity against the virus.

The Boris Johnson government has abandoned lockdowns, social isolation and other public health measures put in place elsewhere in Europe to contain Covid-19, going by the warped logic that young people will get a mild version of the disease and become immune to the virus, thus building “herd immunity” that would reduce transmission in the British population if the disease resurges in the winter.

Herd immunity stops the spread of an infectious disease by building mass immunity within a population, usually through vaccination. It is an established public health strategy that works by at least 95% of the population getting vaccinated, which not just protects the vaccinated people but also makes disease transmission difficult in the community as there are not too many unprotected people around to get infected.

The measles-rubella vaccine, for example, protects vaccinated people against the infection. If a person with measles was in a group of vaccinated people with antibodies against it, the disease would not get transmitted to anyone, which effectively ended transmission. This protected the entire ‘herd’ or community from infection, including those at a higher risk.

But no vaccine exists for Covid-19. It is a deadly pandemic that kills one in 25 people diagnosed with the disease. It’s a new virus and no one knows how it will behave over the next one year. And asymptomatic young people can infect vulnerable groups, raising the number of deaths.

“Herd immunity works during measles and chickenpox outbreaks, which are nowhere as contagious or deadly as Covid-19. Unlike Sars and Mers, Covid-19 is likely to be around for months, if not years. Abandoning action to rely on herd immunity to protect your population is utter fallacy, considering the number of people who risk dying,” said Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman, Medanta-The Medicity.

Sars is short for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. Mers stands for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

What works is social isolation that bring restrictions on study, work, travel and leisure. Restricting travel, closing schools, staggering work hours, working from home, teleconferencing and banning public gatherings, including for religious festivals, can lower risk of exposure and prevent infection.

“Restricting movement and self-quarantine are essential to stop the infection from spreading from person to person. This is why the government constantly updates travel advisories and social isolation strategies as the pandemic is evolving in India and the world,” said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research.

tags
top news
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news