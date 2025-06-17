Why Indians in Tehran have been asked to immediately contact embassy

All Indian nationals who can move out of Tehran through their own means were asked to do so by the Indian Embassy in Iran in view of the escalating Middle East tensions. They were advised to move out of the city to safer locations. Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran.(Reuters)

“All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City,” said the Indian Embassy through a post on X on Tuesday. PIOs means ‘Person of Indian Origin’.

The Indian Nationals in Tehran who are not in touch with the Embassy were also requested to contact them immediately and provide their location and contact details. The Embassy asked all nationals to reach out to these numbers : +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109

"All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers," read the post on X.

Why Indian nationals were asked to evacuate Tehran, contact embassy

The warning came after United States President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that “everyone should evacuate Tehran”, ringing emergency bells about an impending attack or further escalation of military conflict between Iran and Israel. However, an official told CNN that Trump's post merely reflected the urgency of the need for Iran to come to the table as its tit-for-tat with Israel continues.

Even as the conflict has entered its fifth day, neither Iran nor Israel are showing signs of backing down. They continued to trade strikes on Tuesday.

Trump also left the G7 summit being held in Canada a day early on Monday night in view of what is happening in the Middle East.

According to Israel, Iran has so far launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at them. Explosions were heard in Iran's Tabriz city as well on Tuesday as the Israeli military conducted "several extensive strikes" on military targets in western Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Iran is constantly trying to move Indians to safety amid regular strikes and asked all Indian nationals to contact them.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety with the help of the Indian Embassy there. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, MEA added.

Some Indian nationals have also been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA statement said.

The Indian Embassy in Iran “remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.”

More advisories may be issued given the “fluid situation”, said MEA.