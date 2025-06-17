Strait of Hormuz: Why the narrow waterway is at stake as Israel-Iran tensions rise

Amid the escalating violence between Israel and Iran, several photos emerged showing three ships on fire in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz. A speed boat passes by oil docks at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, east of the Strait of Hormuz. (Reuters File)

British maritime security firm Ambrey also said it was aware of an incident that occurred 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates.

Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of the photos at the moment.

A social media user posted pictures of the ships on fire on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Photos are currently circulating which appear to show three ships on fire off the coast of Iran in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz. NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) Map appearing to confirm three fires in the Gulf of Oman."

Satellite imagery from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) suggested three red blots in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

The fire incident near the Gulf of Oman has raised concerns amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East as the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical gateway between Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Here is all you need to know about the significance of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Israel-Iran tensions:

- Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway between Iran and United Arab Emirates. The strait, just 20 nautical miles between the two countries, is a crucial link between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

- It is a significant and strategic route for shipping in the region as around a fifth of the global oil shipments pass via the strait each year.

- Last week, when Israel and Iran started exchanging missiles, Tehran said it was considering closing the Strait of Hormuz.

- The closing of the 'world’s most important oil transit chokepoint' could snowball into a global crisis shooting up oil prices and risk of escalation in the Middle East.

- The narrow sea passage is also a crucial route for the movement of natural gas and over 3,000 ships cross the passage each month.

- The strait has never been shut in the previous conflicts, including the Iran-Iraq conflict in the 1980s, where lakhs of people were killed on both the sides.

- However, the closing of Strait of Hormuz would not be an isolated incident in the ongoing crisis in the region, as the Houthis in Yemen have been targeting ships at Bab al-Mandeb Strait over demands of Gaza ceasefire.