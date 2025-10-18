Why is Malabar Gold & Diamonds facing boycott calls on Dhanteras? There's a Pakistan link

Kerala-based jewellery giant Malabar Gold & Diamonds is facing boycott calls and widespread criticism amid Dhanteras celebrations, the day that marks the start of the Hindu festival of Diwali and is considered auspicious for buying gold and silver. The row has a Pakistani link to it. Malabar Gold & Diamonds faces social media storm over Pakistani influencer Alishba Khan link on Dhanteras

The controversy began in September over the company’s collaboration with London-based Pakistani Instagram influencer Alishba Khalid, who had previously mocked India’s Operation Sindoor as a “cowardly act.”

Several social media users called out the company for partnering with Khalid as a promoter during the inauguration of their showroom in London. The posts allegedly called the jewellery brand a "sympathiser of Pakistan".

According to news agency PTI, Malabar Gold & Diamonds had moved the high court against posts and materials uploaded on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Google by random users linking the company to Pakistan. The plea said that the posts were damaging the company’s sales, particularly during the festive season. The company also submitted a list of 442 URLs containing allegedly defamatory content and sought an injunction to prevent further posts.

Last month, the Bombay high court intervened, ordering the deletion of social media posts that trolled the brand for engaging a Pakistani-origin influencer in the UK.

A bench of Justice Sandeep Marne said in its order that “a case was made out for the grant of an ad-interim injunction” and directed the removal of posts calling the jewellery brand a “sympathiser of Pakistan.” The court also instructed social media platforms not to allow the publication of any further defamatory content against the company related to Khalid’s appointment.

Meanwhile, Hindu activist Vijay Patel claimed that his X account was reportedly withheld in India following the court order. “My account is withheld in India by order of the Indian court for supporting the Indian Army! Happy Dhanteras,” he posted on X, as reported by the Organiser.

Malabar Gold's clarification According to a petition cited by PTI, Malabar Gold & Diamonds had planned to open a showroom in Birmingham, UK, and engaged JAB Studios to secure influencers for promotion. One of these influencers was Alishba Khalid, a UK-based Pakistani national, who had publicly condemned India’s Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

In its plea, the company clarified that Khalid had been engaged to promote the showroom well before the Pahalgam attack in April and that it was not aware of her Pakistani origin at the time.

Malabar Gold said her services had been discontinued and argued that “mere utilisation of the services of a UK-based social media influencer at some point cannot be a reason for spreading defamatory content.”