Why Kerala is celebrating Eid today while the rest of India waits a day longer

As millions across India prepare to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, there’s a rare calendar split this year – Kerala is celebrating today, while the rest of the country will observe the festival tomorrow. The reason comes down to one simple, centuries-old practice: moon sighting. Kerala saw the moon, the rest of India didn’t. While the crescent moon was spotted in Kerala, other regions in India remain in Ramadan a day longer, celebrating Eid on Saturday. (Unsplash/ Representational)

In Kerala, religious authorities confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon was spotted on Thursday evening in parts of the state, including coastal regions. With the sighting verified, clerics announced that Friday would mark the beginning of Shawwal – the Islamic month that starts with Eid celebrations, as per a report by news agency PTI.

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However, in most other parts of India, including Delhi and northern states, committees tasked with tracking the moon reported no confirmed sightings. As a result, Friday remains the final day of Ramzan for these regions, pushing Eid celebrations to Saturday.

Why this happens Unlike fixed-date festivals, Ramadan and Eid follow the lunar Islamic calendar, which depends entirely on the visibility of the crescent moon. Since moon sightings can vary by geography and weather conditions, different regions sometimes begin and end months on different days.

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A longer month of fasting for many Because the moon wasn’t seen in most parts of India, Muslims outside Kerala will complete 30 days of fasting this year before celebrating Eid. In contrast, Kerala’s confirmed sighting brings Ramzan to a close a day earlier. The month of Ramzan comprised 29 days last year.

Spirit remains the same Despite the difference in dates, the essence of Eid remains unchanged – a time for prayer, gratitude, charity, and togetherness. During the month of Ramzan, Islam followers observe a fast from sunrise to sunset.

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Religious leaders have also emphasised the festival’s message of unity, even as celebrations unfold on different days across the country. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad spoke to reporters and said, “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love.”

So while Kerala begins festivities today, the rest of India will join in tomorrow, united in spirit, just a day apart on the calendar.

(With inputs from PTI)