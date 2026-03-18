Weather improves in J&K; rain, snow likely around Eid

Weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday amid predictions by the meteorological centre of more rains and snowfall for the next few days which may coincide with the upcoming Eid. A man on a boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Tuesday. Weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday amid predictions by the meteorological centre of more rains and snowfall for the next few days which may coincide with the upcoming Eid. (ANI)

After two days of rains in plains and snowfall over hill resorts, mountains and high passes, the weather improved with partially clear skies across Kashmir, including summer capital Srinagar.

“The weather is expected to be erratic in J&K till March 20 (Friday) with more rains from Wednesday. There are chances that either Eid festival day is cloudy or rainy,” said an official of MeT.

The Eid is expected to be celebrated either on Friday or Saturday depending on the appearance of the moon in Kashmir.

The MeT, in an update, said that March 18-20 will be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

“Few higher reaches of Chenab valley & South Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall,” the MeT said.

There is also a possibility of thunder, gusty winds (40-50 Km/h) at few places during the period with possibility of hailstorms at isolated places.

“Farmers are advised to suspend all farm operations during 18-20th March,” the MeT update said.

Travellers and tourists travelling over higher reaches & important passes have been advised to plan accordingly.

The MeT said that the weather will improve between March 21 to 25.

“March 26-28 is also expected to be cloudy with light rain and snow over higher reaches at many places,” the update said.

The temperatures have plunged across the Himalayan region with below normal temperatures across the valley.

Srinagar in central Kashmir recorded a maximum of 14.9 degree celsius on Tuesday (against a normal of 16 degrees) and a minimum of 4.4 degree celsius on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir witnessed a maximum day temperature of 12 degree celsius and a night temperature of -2.2 degree celsius.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir recorded a maximum of 4.2 degree celsius during the day while night temperature settled at -3.4 degree Celsius.