Why Mumbai's water supply is under pressure this monsoon season and who will be hit

Mumbai has tightened water conservation measures as reservoir levels supplying the city continue to decline amid a delayed southwest monsoon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced fresh restrictions on water use, saying the move is necessary to preserve drinking water supplies. Mumbai water crisis: Image of Modak Sagar dam (HT)

The civic body has imposed a 20% cut in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports establishments after water stock in the reservoirs supplying Mumbai dropped to 10.35% of total capacity. The restrictions came into effect on Wednesday.

Also read: BMC to cut water connections to swimming pools, construction sites

Why is Mumbai facing water cuts? Mumbai's water crisis is primarily the result of a delayed monsoon and dwindling reserves in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city.

The city depends almost entirely on these reservoirs, which are replenished during the monsoon months. However, with rains arriving later than expected and inflows remaining below normal, water levels have fallen sharply ahead of the peak monsoon period.

As of Tuesday, the reservoirs collectively held 149,750 million litres (ML) of water — just 10.35% of their total storage capacity. The situation has worsened despite the BMC imposing a 10% water cut from May 15 as a precautionary measure.