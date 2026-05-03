Why Prodip Hazarika, candidate from Sivasagar, remains AGP’s reliable face in Assam

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) senior leader and a veteran of Assam politics, Prodip Hazarika, is contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from the Sivasagar constituency. A foundational member of the regional movement that reshaped Assam in the 1980s, Hazarika is one of the party’s most consistent figures. For the 2026 polls, Hazarika is locked in a high-stakes battle against Pranjal Gohain (Congress) and Diganta Saikia (BJP).

Following the 2023 delimitation process, which saw the dissolution of his long-held Amguri seat, Hazarika has shifted his base to lead the AGP's charge in the historic Sivasagar segment.

Hazarika’s 2026 campaign is a test of regional resilience. Rooted in the politics of the Assam Movement, he has built his career around issues of identity, local development, and constituency-level governance. On the campaign trail, he has framed the election as a necessity to keep a “Local Voice” in the assembly, focusing on tea garden welfare, rural infrastructure, and the protection of indigenous rights.

Early Life Born around 1953 (Age 73), Prodip Hazarika is the son of the late Gonesh Hazarika. He is a product of the historic Assam Movement (1979–1985) and was among the young activists who transitioned into electoral politics when the AGP was formed following the 1985 Assam Accord.

Unlike many contemporaries who migrated to national parties, Hazarika has remained steadfastly with the AGP for four decades. He is highly educated, holding a postgraduate degree, and his career before formal politics was deeply linked to local organisational work in Upper Assam.

About the Sivasagar Contest The Amguri constituency was Hazarika's political stronghold for decades, but the administrative redrawing of boundaries led him to file his nomination from Sivasagar for the 2026 polls. His affidavit, uploaded in March 2026, lists him as a candidate for the AGP in Sivasagar.

For the 2026 polls, Hazarika is locked in a high-stakes battle against Pranjal Gohain (Congress) and Diganta Saikia (BJP).

His campaign has focused on his track record of “Constituency Development,” promising to modernise tea garden infrastructure and secure land rights. If re-elected, he has pledged to advocate for the preservation of Sivasagar's Ahom-era heritage and better irrigation facilities for the region’s farmers.

Primary Opponents Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal): The high-profile incumbent MLA and chief of the Raijor Dal. Gogoi, who won this seat in 2021 while in prison, is a heavyweight of the opposition alliance. He is campaigning on a "son of the soil" platform and is a vocal critic of both the BJP and the AGP.

Kushal Dowari (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP): In a rare "friendly contest" between NDA allies, the BJP has fielded Dowari against its own ally, the AGP. Dowari is a former two-time MLA from the erstwhile Thowra constituency and a former ULFA member. His entry has turned the seat into a rare three-way fight where two allies (AGP and BJP) are competing for the same voter base.

What Happened in the Previous Elections? Prodip Hazarika has been elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly multiple times notably in 1985, 1996, 2006, and 2016.. His career is defined by his ability to maintain a dedicated voter base even during waves of national party dominance.

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In the 2021 Assembly elections, Hazarika won the Amguri seat with 49,891 votes (48%), defeating Congress’s Angkita Dutta in a closely watched contest. Despite the loss of his traditional seat to delimitation, he remains a central political authority in the district. Polling for his seat concluded on April 9, 2026, with Hazarika banking on his "Son of the Soil" image to secure a historic win in this new electoral landscape.