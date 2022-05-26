‘Why punishment posting?’: Omar Abdullah as IAS couple shunted out of Delhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday wondered “why are people calling Ladakh a punishment posting”, shortly after the Centre, in a swift action, transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of their official position.

“Why are people calling Ladakh a ‘punishment posting’? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment,” Abdullah tweeted.

“And I’m sure the same applies to Arunachal, even though I’ve never visited the area,” he added.

In an order, the Union home ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

It was claimed in a news report by The Indian Express that the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

Official sources told news agency PTI that the home ministry had sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, PTI added.

