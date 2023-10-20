‘Why the hurry to make arrests in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case’: Supreme Court pulls up ED

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for trying to “overreach” the top court and showing “hurry and over anxiety” to make arrests in the ₹2,000 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam, despite directions that no coercive measures should be taken against the accused in the case. HT Image

“Once we say no coercive steps, does your action not amount to an overreach of our order? Where is the occasion for you to initiate this matter when proceedings are pending before this court,” a bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told the federal agency.

On July 18, the apex court had passed an order, saying ED “must stay their hands in all manner” in the case.

On Thursday, the bench, also comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Manoj Misra, was hearing a petition by Anwar Dhebar, brother of Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar and one of the main accused in the case, seeking a stay on the issuance of an arrest warrant by ED in the case. The non-bailable warrant was issued on the directions of a trial court after the Chhattisgarh high court dismissed his bail plea on October 6.

The top court stayed the arrest warrant and extended his interim bail till the matter is taken up next after six weeks.

“Anwar Dhebar is one of the petitioners before us...What troubles us is the fact that we passed an interim order for ED to stay its hands on July 18… Why then this hurry and over anxiety,” the bench said.

It issued a notice on Anwar’s application and sought a response from ED in three weeks.

A lawyer appearing for ED informed the bench that Anwar was arrested even before the July 18 directive and the relief was meant for his wife, Karishma Dhebar, who also apprehended arrest.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the Dhebars, contested the agency’s claim and said the high court had granted Anwar interim bail on July 24, days after the July 18 directive of the top court. This order continued till the matter was finally dismissed by the high court on October 6, he said.