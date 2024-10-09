Why was cricketer Azharuddin grilled for nine hours by Enforcement Directorate?

Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin was questioned for over nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged financial irregularities at the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin appears at the Enforcement Directorate's office in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association in Hyderabad(PTI)

Initially, the 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was summoned to appear before the ED on October 3 but requested a postponement, seeking a new date. As a result, the agency later issued fresh summons for him to appear on October 8.

The federal agency recorded his statement in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Azharuddin arrived at the ED office on Fateh Maidan Road around 11 AM and left after 9 PM.

“All the allegations which have been made were baseless, frivolous and done with a malafide intention. Beyond that I have nothing more to say. I don't want to go into the details…” PTI quoted the former cricketer as saying.

What is the case behind ED's questioning of Azharuddin?

Investigations are focusing on alleged financial irregularities within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Searches related to these irregularities were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November of the previous year.

The agency is scrutinising Azharuddin's actions during his time as the HCA president. Last year, the former Indian skipper ran for a seat in the Telangana Assembly but did not succeed.

In response to the registration of a case regarding the alleged irregularities by the Telangana Police last year, he said that the accusations against him were “false” and “motivated,” claiming they were merely a “stunt” by his opponents to damage his reputation.

The money laundering case arises from three FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) concerning the alleged misappropriation of approximately ₹20 crore from the HCA.

One of the police FIRs was lodged following a complaint from HCA chief executive officer Suneel Kante Bose, which came after a forensic audit revealed that specific transactions conducted on behalf of the HCA with third-party vendors were deemed “not genuine.”

These transactions were allegedly executed in a manner detrimental to the association's interests.

The police chargesheets include “allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems, and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium built in Uppal, Hyderabad,” as previously claimed by the ED.

Numerous projects faced significant delays beyond their deadlines, as outlined in the charge sheets. This resulted in increased costs, budget overruns, and subsequent financial losses for the HCA.

The ED said that its raids conducted last year resulted in the confiscation of digital devices, “incriminating” documents and “unaccounted” cash totaling ₹10.39 lakh.

A key finding in the forensic report mentioned that “Mohammad Azharuddin, the then President of the Association, sought to initiate discussions on firefighting equipment during the 9th Apex Council meeting held on March 3, 2021. However, the tender was not awarded to any bidders without explanation, prompting the HCA to issue a second tender for the same work.”

Recognized as a Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient, Azharuddin began his political career by winning the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2009. He currently serves as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

With PTI inputs