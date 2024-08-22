Why was SIT formed a year after…?: Calcutta HC on grave charges against RG Kar Hospital

The Calcutta high court on Thursday questioned the West Bengal government over the delay in forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which is already facing scrutiny over a rape and murder case. The SIT was constituted on August 20, nearly a year after the allegations first surfaced. Calcutta high court advocates hold posters during a protest to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata on August 19, 2024.(AFP)

Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of the state-run medical college, petitioned for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged financial misconduct under the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Ali claimed that he had reported Ghosh’s alleged financial irregularities to state authorities in 2023, yet no substantial action was taken until recently.

During the hearing, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, presiding over the case, asked the state government why it had taken a year to form the SIT after the allegations were first reported. The court has scheduled the next hearing for Friday.

Sandip Ghosh was removed from his position as principal following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9.

Ali has alleged that Ghosh was involved in scams related to biomedical waste, the illegal handling of dead bodies, failing students for bribes, awarding unnecessary tenders, and operating unauthorised kiosks on hospital premises.

“I have filed a case in the High Court, a criminal case, that case has been registered and its admission hearing is tomorrow. I have also appealed to the High Court for my safety and security because I am also getting threats. And this is a very big scam. Sandip Ghosh has a very big nexus which I want to expose,” he told ANI.

CBI gets approval to conduct polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) received the court's approval to conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors who were on duty on the day of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

The CBI, which took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police following a high court order, has alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the crime.